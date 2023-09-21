IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Illinois family murder suspect, California tries to 'rewild,' and Hasan Minhaj fabrications

  • Zelenskyy to meet with Biden at White House, visit Congress

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian cities come under attack from waves of Russian missiles

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    NBC gets rare look inside Ukraine’s secret lethal drone lab

    02:13

  • Blinken on the $6B that helped free Americans imprisoned in Iran

    07:39

  • President Biden urges global support of Ukraine in UN address

    02:17

  • An inside look at a Ukrainian town on the frontlines of war

    02:08

  • Biden pledges to 'strongly support' Ukraine at U.N. General Assembly

    03:00

  • White House to host Biden and Zelenskyy meeting

    03:23

  • Trump reacts to Putin’s praise: ‘I like that he said that’

    02:22

  • Zelenskyy to visit Washington, D.C. next week

    00:26

  • Zelenskyy to visit Washington, D.C. next week

    00:26

  • Ukraine attacks shipyard in Russia-controlled Crimea with cruise missiles, Moscow says

    00:28

  • North Korea's Kim pledges 'unconditional support' for Russia at meeting with Putin

    01:28

  • Blinken says Ukraine has made ‘tangible progress’ in counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive

    02:52

  • Blinken: Putin doesn't appear interested in meaningful diplomacy

    02:33

  • 17 killed in Ukraine from Russian missile strike hours after Blinken’s visit to Kyiv

    01:51

  • Blinken visits Kyiv, meets Zelenskyy to ‘reaffirm strongly’ U.S. support

    01:33

  • Secretary Blinken visits Ukraine to announce $1 billion aid package

    03:21

  • Video shows Russian missile hitting Ukraine market

    00:48

  • Secretary Blinken arrives in Ukraine for key meetings

    02:35

NBC News

Ukrainian cities come under attack from waves of Russian missiles

00:58

Rescue teams and firefighters worked in Cherkasy and Kyiv after Russia unleashed a wave of missiles on Ukrainian cities.Sept. 21, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Zelenskyy to meet with Biden at White House, visit Congress

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian cities come under attack from waves of Russian missiles

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    NBC gets rare look inside Ukraine’s secret lethal drone lab

    02:13

  • Blinken on the $6B that helped free Americans imprisoned in Iran

    07:39

  • President Biden urges global support of Ukraine in UN address

    02:17

  • An inside look at a Ukrainian town on the frontlines of war

    02:08
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All