Ukrainian family escapes war-torn city relieved to arrive in U.S.
01:09
A mother, father, and son arrived in San Diego, California after escaping their war-torn city of Nikolaevin in southern Ukraine. The family shared their frustrations about Russian President Vladimir Putin and relief about reuniting with family in the U.S. KNSD’s Audra Stafford reports.March 31, 2022
