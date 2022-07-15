IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukrainian firefighters battle flames after Russian strike in Mykolaiv

Ukrainian firefighters battle flames after Russian strike in Mykolaiv

Footage posted by Mykolaiv's military administration on Friday showed heavy smoke rising from a building which appeared to have been shelled. Ukraine's State Emergency Service also released video showing firefighters attempting to put out fires next to a destroyed building in the city, but it is unclear whether there were any casualties in the strike.July 15, 2022

