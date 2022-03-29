Ukrainian forces appear to retake Trostyanets from Russians

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Ukrainian forces appear to retake Trostyanets from Russians01:01
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy urges tighter sanctions, says areas ‘liberated’ from occupiers01:37
What exactly constitutes as a violation of war crimes?12:15
Russia shifts focus of invasion to eastern Ukraine02:14
Biden defends controversial comment about Putin that sparked backlash from U.S. allies 02:03
Ukrainians racing to protect Odesa01:49
Engel: Ukraine retakes Irpin from Russia, ‘the suburb that could’01:20
Odesa prepares for arrival of Russian forces02:24
Holocaust survivors recount trauma of having to flee a second time03:06
Parents, teachers clear rubble from Kharkiv school hit by Russian missile01:03
Russia shifts strategy to focus on eastern Ukraine02:41
Biden walks back remarks on Putin: No strategy of regime change02:32
Watch: Volunteers modify truck with armor for military use in Lviv, Ukraine01:02
Russia ‘afraid of a relatively short conversation with several journalists,’ Zelenskyy says01:33
MTP Compressed: Ukrainian ambassador, senators react to Biden’s walked-back regime change call02:57
Jeh Johnson: It's a ‘statement of fact,’ Biden should not ‘walk back’ Putin comments00:58
Full Panel: President’s call for Putin’s ouster may be ‘a window into what Biden thinks and feels’07:22
Full Portman: Biden’s Putin remark ‘plays into the hands of the Russian propagandists’09:09
Portman: U.S. must ‘draw a red line’ at use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians00:38
Markarova: Putin committing ‘brutal genocide attempt’ to ‘eliminate or exterminate’ Ukraine01:11
Ukrainian forces appear to retake Trostyanets from Russians01:01
Ukrainian military rolled through the town of Trostyanets, 250 miles east of Kyiv and close to the Russian border, after retaking it from the Russian army.March 29, 2022
Now Playing
Ukrainian forces appear to retake Trostyanets from Russians01:01
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy urges tighter sanctions, says areas ‘liberated’ from occupiers01:37
What exactly constitutes as a violation of war crimes?12:15
Russia shifts focus of invasion to eastern Ukraine02:14
Biden defends controversial comment about Putin that sparked backlash from U.S. allies 02:03
Ukrainians racing to protect Odesa01:49