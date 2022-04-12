IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Australia: Russian use of chemical weapons in Ukraine would 'breach international law'

    01:08
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian forces perform controlled explosion on mines left by Russian troops

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy on possibility of chemical weapons being used in Mariupol: ‘We take it very seriously’

    01:42

  • Russia is jamming U.S.-provided GPS signals in Ukraine, U.S. general says

    01:42

  • Ukrainian survivor of Russian kidnapping and rape shares her story

    03:12

  • Russia shifts its offensive east while Zelenskyy pleads with the U.S. for more weapons

    02:47

  • Russian businesses in NYC face backlash over Ukraine war

    03:03

  • Breaking down Russia's renewed military offensive in eastern Ukraine

    01:43

  • Ukraine's farming industry struggles after Russian invasion

    01:10

  • Zelenskyy says Russian looting shows difference between nations

    01:21

  • Russian forces focus on eastern Ukraine as Putin appoints new general to oversee invasion

    05:12

  • Zelenskyy: Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol

    02:42

  • Drone footage shows destroyed theater in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine

    00:56

  • General Aleksandr Dvornikov becomes Russia’s new ground commander in Ukraine

    01:43

  • MTP Compressed: Ukraine won 'battle for Kyiv,' needs ‘all necessary weapons’ to prepare for battle in Donbas

    02:08

  • Sullivan: U.S. won’t transfer from fighter jets directly from a U.S. air base

    01:19

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Help us 'fight so that you don't have to'

    01:27

  • Russia appoints general known for alleged scorched-earth tactics to oversee Ukrainian invasion

    02:36

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister: 'Ukraine won the battle for Kyiv. Now another battle is coming'

    01:07

  • Russia's cruelty in Ukraine 'difficult to put into words'

    01:01

NBC News

Ukrainian forces perform controlled explosion on mines left by Russian troops

01:40

Ukrainian military forces perform controlled explosion of long-range mines dropped by Russian troops on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The scatterable anti-personnel mines are set to a timer that detonates between three and 40 hours and were largely banned by 164 countries in 1997.April 12, 2022

  • Australia: Russian use of chemical weapons in Ukraine would 'breach international law'

    01:08
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian forces perform controlled explosion on mines left by Russian troops

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy on possibility of chemical weapons being used in Mariupol: ‘We take it very seriously’

    01:42

  • Russia is jamming U.S.-provided GPS signals in Ukraine, U.S. general says

    01:42

  • Ukrainian survivor of Russian kidnapping and rape shares her story

    03:12

  • Russia shifts its offensive east while Zelenskyy pleads with the U.S. for more weapons

    02:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All