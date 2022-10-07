IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ukrainian human rights organization vow to continue work after Nobel Peace Prize win

Employees at Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties responded to winning the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize by vowing to continue their work. The Center for Civil Liberties was awarded the prize along with Russian human rights group Memorial and jailed Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski.Oct. 7, 2022

