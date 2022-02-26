IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety

    01:51

  • Defiant Kyiv resident sings national anthem as she clears apartment debris

    01:26

  • White House: U.S. will sanction Putin, Russian foreign minister Lavrov in step with E.U.

    02:40

  • New video shows tank targeting car as Russia tightens grip on Ukraine

    03:01

  • Lester Holt on Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘The pain of war is borderless’

    01:24

  • ‘Take power into your own hands’: Putin calls on Ukraine’s army to rebel

    01:04

  • How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy

    02:38

  • Social media posts document the reality of war in Ukraine

    02:21
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko shares video of 'extremely hard combat' in Kyiv

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian President Zelensky says Russian forces will attack Kyiv

    03:44

  • Images show Ukrainian resilience and strength in the face of war

    01:43

  • Ukraine’s capital under attack as Russian forces advance

    02:07

  • ‘The citizens are here and we are here’: Zelenskyy and team stand firm in Kyiv

    00:48

  • WATCH: Ukrainians try to pull driver from wreckage after military vehicle runs over car

    01:01

  • Russia seizes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant

    03:01

  • Russia captures Chernobyl site. What if it were hit by a missile?

    04:12

  • U.S. has cyberattack options, but what would retaliation look like?

    03:54

  • U.S. nonprofit helping evacuate Americans from Ukraine

    03:45

  • Russia invasion of Ukraine: Here's what happened overnight

    01:29

  • U.S. orders 7,000 more troops to Europe

    03:50

NBC News

Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko shares video of 'extremely hard combat' in Kyiv

00:49

Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko shared a video of what he described as "extremely hard combat" near the Kyiv zoo as Russian forces attack the Capital city.Feb. 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety

    01:51

  • Defiant Kyiv resident sings national anthem as she clears apartment debris

    01:26

  • White House: U.S. will sanction Putin, Russian foreign minister Lavrov in step with E.U.

    02:40

  • New video shows tank targeting car as Russia tightens grip on Ukraine

    03:01

  • Lester Holt on Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘The pain of war is borderless’

    01:24

  • ‘Take power into your own hands’: Putin calls on Ukraine’s army to rebel

    01:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All