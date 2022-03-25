IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden addresses U.S. troops stationed in Poland: 'We're at an inflection point'

    08:15

  • Ukrainian hackers waging shadow war to expose Russian secrets

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian lawmaker, mayor tour Chernihiv to witness destruction

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Haunting images emerge from bombed theater in Mariupol

    02:29

  • Biden heads to Poland amid refugee crisis

    02:41

  • Biden announces new deal to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian energy

    01:01

  • Bells at Lviv cathedral appeal for no-fly zone over Ukraine

    00:31

  • Zelenskyy marks one month since start of Russian invasion

    00:51

  • Foreign volunteers deliver vital military gear to Ukraine 

    03:01

  • Afghan family escapes war-torn country for second time in 7 months

    04:06

  • The realities of war for Ukraine’s orphans

    02:16

  • NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg on support for Ukraine

    02:18

  • U.S. citizen missing in Ukraine

    01:28

  • Escaped Mariupol residents urge for Russian war crimes to be held accountable

    01:54

  • Ukraine says Russian landing ship damaged

    02:19

  • Biden says U.S. will respond if Russia uses chemical weapons

    02:55

  • Drone video shows long lines waiting for aid handouts in Mariupol

    00:58

  • Video shows Finland and Sweden joining NATO military exercises in Norway

    02:15

  • Biden conveys NATO unity after summit in Belgium

    06:58

  • Biden makes notable clarification on purpose of sanctions at NATO news conference

    04:41

NBC News

Ukrainian lawmaker, mayor tour Chernihiv to witness destruction

01:02

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko and Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko shared a video showing destruction in the city of Chernihiv.March 25, 2022

  • Biden addresses U.S. troops stationed in Poland: 'We're at an inflection point'

    08:15

  • Ukrainian hackers waging shadow war to expose Russian secrets

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian lawmaker, mayor tour Chernihiv to witness destruction

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Haunting images emerge from bombed theater in Mariupol

    02:29

  • Biden heads to Poland amid refugee crisis

    02:41

  • Biden announces new deal to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian energy

    01:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All