  • Kyiv residents make passionate plea from bomb shelter

    04:27

  • Ukrainian forces fight to hold capital as Russia vetoes UN security council resolution

    02:05

  • Video shows rocket striking Kyiv apartment block

    00:44
    Watch: Ukrainian military reservists train to fight Russians

    01:07
    'Succession' star speaks out on Ukraine, Russia at SAG Awards

    00:34

  • Video shows drone strike on Russian missile system, military chief says

    00:31

  • Kyiv's mayor says disguised Russian saboteurs want to 'bring panic' to the city

    01:24

  • Prayers around the world for Ukraine

    01:14

  • Who is President Zelenskyy?

    01:43

  • The humanitarian crisis on Ukrainian borders

    01:30

  • Millions of Ukrainians joining the fight

    02:07

  • Global leaders scramble to punish Putin

    01:44

  • Ukraine continues to fend off Russian invasion

    03:00

  • Americans show support for Ukraine in demonstrations across nation

    01:44

  • MTP Compressed: Ukraine, Russia diplomats to meet on Belarus border as U.S. strengthens Russian sanctions

    02:49

  • After Trump and Pompeo praise Putin, GOP sees a ‘missed opportunity’

    03:47

  • McFaul: Putin 'is increasingly unhinged'

    02:43

  • Senate Intel. Chair: Putin is increasingly 'isolated'

    00:59

  • Full Ukraine Panel: ‘We need to continue to support the resistance’ in Ukraine

    07:20

  • Portman to Ukrainian delegation meeting with Russia: 'Be distrustful' and 'be careful'

    01:41

Watch: Ukrainian military reservists train to fight Russians

01:07

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Force based in Fastiv, less than 50 miles from Kyiv, were being taught first aid, weapons training and basic skills before leaving their base to patrol the local area.Feb. 28, 2022

