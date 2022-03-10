Ukrainian mother describes how Russian soldiers thought her family were Nazis
01:20
Tetyana Vlasenko was shot by Russian soldiers as she and her family tried to flee their village just outside Kyiv. NBC News' Richard Engel spoke with her in the hospital where she received treatment for bullet wounds to her leg.March 10, 2022
Now Playing
Ukrainian mother describes how Russian soldiers thought her family were Nazis
01:20
UP NEXT
‘It’s my turn’: Chicago resident returns to Ukraine to fight
04:38
Men's tennis world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev says he wants worldwide peace
01:06
How U.S. is trying to aid Ukraine without engaging in conflict
01:34
Bombing of Ukraine children’s hospital leaves three dead, including child
04:16
Harris faces diplomatic test in Poland amid fallout over planes for Ukraine