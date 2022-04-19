Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 1)

Oksana and her family are among the countless Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes to escape the Russian invasion. After fleeing Irpin, they began a chaotic journey looking for safety before arriving in the mountain community of Volovets. Oksana tells NBC News' Molly Hunter about their difficult ordeal, and its toll on her two young daughters. She says her family felt blessed to spend time in Volovets, saying it was "like you came to your mother's house."April 19, 2022