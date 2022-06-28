‘I never thought humanity could be capable of this,’ says Ukrainian president of Bucha

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained what it was like seeing his fellow countrymen executed on the streets of Bucha after the Russians invaded. Zelenskyy related the images to a “violent war movie” and said it “changes how you look at people.” NBCUniversal News Group is the media partner of Aspen IdeasJune 28, 2022

