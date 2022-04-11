Zelenskyy says Russian looting shows difference between nations

- Now Playing
Zelenskyy says Russian looting shows difference between nations01:21
- UP NEXT
Russian forces focus on eastern Ukraine as Putin appoints new general to oversee invasion05:12
Zelenskyy: Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol02:42
Drone footage shows destroyed theater in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine00:56
General Aleksandr Dvornikov becomes Russia’s new ground commander in Ukraine01:43
MTP Compressed: Ukraine won 'battle for Kyiv,' needs ‘all necessary weapons’ to prepare for battle in Donbas02:08
Sullivan: U.S. won’t transfer from fighter jets directly from a U.S. air base01:19
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Help us 'fight so that you don't have to'01:27
Russia appoints general known for alleged scorched-earth tactics to oversee Ukrainian invasion02:36
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: 'Ukraine won the battle for Kyiv. Now another battle is coming'01:07
Russia's cruelty in Ukraine 'difficult to put into words'01:01
Full Jake Sullivan: 'Weapons are arriving every day' in Ukraine08:44
Full Kuleba: Provide weapons, 'so that you don’t have to step up and fight' Putin08:29
Ukrainians say Putin’s attempt to break their spirit has backfired04:42
Chuck Todd on US policy towards Ukraine, Russia conflict02:17
Inside the Biden administration’s efforts to provide aid to Ukraine01:12
Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy02:41
One family's escape from Kramatorsk train station missile attack01:53
What is a war crime and will Putin be held accountable?02:09
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Kyiv02:22
- Now Playing
Zelenskyy says Russian looting shows difference between nations01:21
- UP NEXT
Russian forces focus on eastern Ukraine as Putin appoints new general to oversee invasion05:12
Zelenskyy: Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol02:42
Drone footage shows destroyed theater in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine00:56
General Aleksandr Dvornikov becomes Russia’s new ground commander in Ukraine01:43
MTP Compressed: Ukraine won 'battle for Kyiv,' needs ‘all necessary weapons’ to prepare for battle in Donbas02:08
Play All