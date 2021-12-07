Ukrainian President Zelenskyy displays U.S. military hardware amid rising tensions with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the country’s national army day with a display of U.S. military hardware amid rising tensions with Russia. Ukraine says Russia has moved more than 90,000 troops near the two countries’ border following massive war games in western Russia.Dec. 7, 2021
