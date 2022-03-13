Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in hospital

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say00:33
Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv02:31
New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west04:23
President Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't surrender03:53
Ukrainian refugees begin to spread into neighboring countries02:36
Award-winning American journalist killed in Ukraine01:27
35 killed after Russian attack on Ukrainian military base02:31
Now Playing
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in hospital00:51
UP NEXT
MTP Compressed: U.S. preparing to address a possible Russian chemical attack, Bill Barr says he’d vote Trump over a Democrat02:59
Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’06:32
Full Panel: U.S. 'unified' around Putin as 'the enemy' amid Ukraine invasion07:09
Marie Yovanovitch: Trump transcripts told the world he saw Ukraine 'as a pawn'00:42
Stavridis: U.S. should give Ukranians tools to implement serious no-fly zone if Russia uses chemical weapons01:27
Full Stavridis, Yovanovitch, McFull: 'This is not just about Ukrainian freedom'06:46
Sullivan: Biden's cost-benefit analysis doesn't warrant fighter jets for Ukraine00:43
Jake Sullivan: Russia will pay ‘severe price’ if they use chemical weapons01:28
Full National Security Adviser: 'Russians are frustrated' by their slow progress08:53
Engel: Latest Russian strike suggests 'nothing is off-limits'03:02
Russia begins shooting at people who can't shoot back01:24
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in hospital00:51
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited wounded soldiers in Kyiv. Zelenskyy took selfies with some of the men and handed out medals to nurses and soldiers.March 13, 2022
UP NEXT
Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say00:33
Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv02:31
New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west04:23
President Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't surrender03:53
Ukrainian refugees begin to spread into neighboring countries02:36