IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say

    00:33

  • Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

    02:31

  • New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west

    04:23

  • President Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't surrender

    03:53

  • Chronicling the War

    02:50

  • Ukrainian refugees begin to spread into neighboring countries

    02:36

  • Award-winning American journalist killed in Ukraine

    01:27

  • 35 killed after Russian attack on Ukrainian military base

    02:31
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in hospital

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    MTP Compressed: U.S. preparing to address a possible Russian chemical attack, Bill Barr says he’d vote Trump over a Democrat

    02:59

  • Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’

    06:32

  • Full Panel: U.S. 'unified' around Putin as 'the enemy' amid Ukraine invasion

    07:09

  • Marie Yovanovitch: Trump transcripts told the world he saw Ukraine 'as a pawn'

    00:42

  • Stavridis: U.S. should give Ukranians tools to implement serious no-fly zone if Russia uses chemical weapons

    01:27

  • Full Stavridis, Yovanovitch, McFull: 'This is not just about Ukrainian freedom'

    06:46

  • Sullivan: Biden's cost-benefit analysis doesn't warrant fighter jets for Ukraine

    00:43

  • Jake Sullivan: Russia will pay ‘severe price’ if they use chemical weapons

    01:28

  • Full National Security Adviser: 'Russians are frustrated' by their slow progress

    08:53

  • Engel: Latest Russian strike suggests 'nothing is off-limits'

    03:02

  • Russia begins shooting at people who can't shoot back

    01:24

NBC News

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in hospital

00:51

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited wounded soldiers in Kyiv. Zelenskyy took selfies with some of the men and handed out medals to nurses and soldiers.March 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say

    00:33

  • Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

    02:31

  • New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west

    04:23

  • President Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't surrender

    03:53

  • Chronicling the War

    02:50

  • Ukrainian refugees begin to spread into neighboring countries

    02:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All