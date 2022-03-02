Ukrainian residential area 'struck by Russian cruise missile,' official says
01:04
An adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister said that four people were killed when homes in Zhytomyr, 75 miles west of Kyiv, were hit by a Russian cruise missile on Tuesday night. NBC News cannot independently confirm the report.March 2, 2022
Watch: Civilians resist military convoy in Melitopol, Ukraine
00:55
Russia intensifies missile attacks as they close in on Ukraine’s capital
02:43
Now Playing
Ukrainian residential area 'struck by Russian cruise missile,' official says
01:04
UP NEXT
Kharkiv comes under sustained bombardment, authorities say
00:57
Ukrainian official calls for no-fly zone: We need the protection of the sky
04:41
Meet Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, wife of President Zelenskyy