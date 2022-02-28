Ukrainian, Russian delegations meet for talks in Belarus

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch: Ukrainian military reservists train to fight Russians01:07
Refugees in Ukraine flee amid humanitarian crisis03:19
Worries for Russian economy grow amid panic and protest02:01
Inside Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unlikely rise to president of Ukraine02:42
Russian groups wage cyber war against Ukraine02:48
What to expect during Biden's first State of the Union address amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine03:18
How World Central Kitchen is feeding Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion02:56
Inside humanitarian efforts for Ukrainians as they enter neighboring countries04:26
Ukrainians face gridlock and backups as they try to flee02:38
U.S. authorizes voluntary departure at Moscow embassy, suspends operations at Minsk embassy02:08
Now Playing
Ukrainian, Russian delegations meet for talks in Belarus00:37
UP NEXT
Biden sends more aid to Ukraine, puts sanctions on Russian banks03:03
Investors brace for another volatile week amid Russia-Ukraine crisis01:24
Putin orders Russian nuclear forces on high alert amid setbacks in Ukraine03:04
'Succession' star speaks out on Ukraine, Russia at SAG Awards00:34
Video shows drone strike on Russian missile system, military chief says00:31
Kyiv's mayor says disguised Russian saboteurs want to 'bring panic' to the city01:24
Prayers around the world for Ukraine01:14
Who is President Zelenskyy?01:43
The humanitarian crisis on Ukrainian borders01:30
Ukrainian, Russian delegations meet for talks in Belarus00:37
Delegations from Moscow and Kyiv met at a town on Ukraine's border with Belarus for the first direct talks since the Russian invasion.Feb. 28, 2022
UP NEXT
Watch: Ukrainian military reservists train to fight Russians01:07
Refugees in Ukraine flee amid humanitarian crisis03:19
Worries for Russian economy grow amid panic and protest02:01
Inside Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unlikely rise to president of Ukraine02:42
Russian groups wage cyber war against Ukraine02:48
What to expect during Biden's first State of the Union address amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine03:18