    Ukrainian shopping mall shelled by Russian missiles, President Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian shopping mall shelled by Russian missiles, President Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian missiles have struck a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk, where “more than a thousand civilians” were sheltering, adding that the “number of victims is impossible to imagine.” NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports from Kyiv. June 27, 2022

