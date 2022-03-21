Ukrainian soldiers declare ‘victory will be ours’ as Russian invasion enters fourth week
01:06
Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv are on constant high alert as the Russian invasion of their country enters its fourth week. One soldier, stationed in a trench and guarding key positions, is confident Ukraine will win the war, declaring “victory will be ours.”March 21, 2022
Mariupol residents suffer under continued Russian bombardment
01:18
Zelenskyy thanks Israel’s Bennett for efforts with Russia talks, denounces Russian strike on school
01:12
Many Ukrainian women volunteering to fight against the Russians