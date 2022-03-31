Ukrainian soldiers patrol Kyiv outskirts recaptured from Russia troops
Ukrainian soldiers patrol abandoned villages that have recently been recaptured from Russian troops, searching houses for guns and ammunition left behind. Over the past week, Ukrainian forces have also broken the siege of the eastern city of Sumy and pushed back Russian forces in the southwest.March 31, 2022
