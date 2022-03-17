Ukrainian teen refugee credits her cat for keeping her safe

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
After a journey of over 620 miles having fled the bombing of Kyiv, Yana Zelieva, 17, arrived in Poland with her most treasured possession, her cat Zaika.March 17, 2022
