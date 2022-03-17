IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukrainian teen refugee credits her cat for keeping her safe

    00:55
    Hundreds of bulletproof vests donated for use in Ukraine stolen from New York warehouse

    01:47

  • Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees

    03:29

  • Inside World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugees

    02:29

  • Zelenskyy references President Reagan, Berlin Wall in speech to German lawmakers

    02:25

  • Zelenskyy addresses German lawmakers: Support ‘came too late to stop war’

    03:13

  • Zelenskyy speaks to Lester Holt on red lines, chance of WWIII

    03:10

  • Biden accuses Putin of war crimes as more aid heads to Ukraine

    02:22

  • Ukrainian theater with signs that read ‘children’ attacked by Russia

    02:57

  • At least one killed after downed rocket fell on Kyiv apartment building, emergency services say

    00:48

  • Zelenskyy ‘thankful’ for Biden’s support, warns Russia of loss of soldiers

    01:48

  • Social media platforms fight to keep their sites available in Russia

    04:38

  • Zelenskyy pleads for more U.S. help in virtual address to Congress

    02:57

  • NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    04:42

  • Ukraine says Russia bombed Mariupol theater used as shelter

    01:18

  • Ukrainian orchestra holds concerts to support country at war

    01:21

  • Video shows Mariupol theatre in smoke, flames after bombing by Russian forces

    00:39

  • Voice notes from Ukrainian woman reveal hardships of wartime life

    07:30

  • Putin tells Russians: We are fighting ‘for the future of our country and our children’

    02:00

  • Biden announces additional assistance to Ukraine: 'America stands with the forces of freedom'

    04:31

Ukrainian teen refugee credits her cat for keeping her safe

00:55

After a journey of over 620 miles having fled the bombing of Kyiv, Yana Zelieva, 17, arrived in Poland with her most treasured possession, her cat Zaika.March 17, 2022

