Watch: Ukrainian territorial defense members wed on defense line in Kyiv
01:02
A Ukrainian couple formalized their relationship and got married on Sunday on the defense line in Kyiv, Ukraine, after being together for 22 years. Lesia Ivashchenko, who left her job when Russia invaded Ukraine and joined the territorial defense forces, had not seen her partner since the invasion began.March 7, 2022
