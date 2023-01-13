IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukrainian town of Soledar has been captured, Russia says

    00:59
NBC News

Ukrainian town of Soledar has been captured, Russia says

00:59

Russia now controls the mining town of Soledar in the Donetsk region, Moscow's defense ministry said Friday, though Ukrainian officials denied that the town had fallen. NBC News has not verified the claims of either side.Jan. 13, 2023

    Ukrainian town of Soledar has been captured, Russia says

    00:59
