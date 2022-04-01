Ukrainian troops remain on high alert despite Russia’s claimed withdrawal from Kyiv
01:31
Despite Russian claims that it will scale down military operations around Kyiv, Ukrainian troops in the area remain on high alert and prepared for possible attacks. Troops on the frontlines are sceptical of Russia’s claims, one solider saying there are “many cases during this war and other wars have proved” that Russia cannot be trusted.April 1, 2022
