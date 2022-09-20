Ukrainian villagers traumatized by six months of Russian occupation

- Now Playing
Ukrainian villagers traumatized by six months of Russian occupation01:21
- UP NEXT
Can Ukraine’s recent liberations lead to a turning point in the war?04:29
Investigators search for more bodies in Ukrainian town’s mass grave02:15
Mass civilian graves lead to war crime investigations in Ukraine01:48
Over 400 bodies found buried in liberated Ukrainian town02:16
Video appears to show Putin ally recruiting convicts to fight in Ukraine00:44
Zelenskyy announces mass grave uncovered in recaptured city02:30
Mass grave found in recaptured Izyum, Zelenskyy says01:04
Zelenskyy’s hometown flooded after Russia strikes major dam02:44
An inside look at Ukrainian 'filtration' camps05:00
Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian territory recently retaken from Russia01:44
‘Impossible to occupy our people’: Zelenskyy praises troops in liberated Izyum01:46
Russia strikes back after string of Ukrainian victories02:06
Ukraine taking back Russian-held territory01:56
‘They were running like mice’: Ukrainian fighters revel in recent success01:29
Ukrainian troops tear down Russian billboards after Zelenskyy claims military successes01:15
How will Putin respond to Ukraine's latest counteroffensive?01:52
Ukraine reclaims ground from Russia in shocking advance01:33
Watch: Ukrainian special forces ambush Russian troops00:41
Subway in Ukraine's Kharkiv loses power after Russian bombardment00:55
- Now Playing
Ukrainian villagers traumatized by six months of Russian occupation01:21
- UP NEXT
Can Ukraine’s recent liberations lead to a turning point in the war?04:29
Investigators search for more bodies in Ukrainian town’s mass grave02:15
Mass civilian graves lead to war crime investigations in Ukraine01:48
Over 400 bodies found buried in liberated Ukrainian town02:16
Video appears to show Putin ally recruiting convicts to fight in Ukraine00:44
Play All