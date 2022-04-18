IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Ukrainian woman mourns as her father lies dead on Kharkiv street after Russian shelling

01:23

A woman mourned her father as he lay dead on the streets of Kharkiv after Russian shelling. Russian forces are launching a renewed offensive to capture eastern Ukraine.April 18, 2022

