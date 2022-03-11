IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukrainians in captured cities rise up against Russian invaders

NBC News

Ukrainians in captured cities rise up against Russian invaders

Ukrainians in cities captured by Russia have risen up in protest against their occupation, often directly confronting armed troops or lying down in front of armored trucks.March 11, 2022

