  • Family separated by war in Ukraine describe trying to stay in touch with each other

    04:52

  • Zelenskyy to address U.N. after accusing Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

    06:07

  • Biden calls for Putin to face war crimes trial over atrocities in Bucha

    03:06

  • Global outrage grows over Ukrainian massacre in Bucha

    02:36

  • U.S. calls to suspend Russia from U.N. Human Rights Council

    01:48
    Long lines, huge crowds as Ukrainians in east try to flee westwards

    02:42
    Zelenskyy says at least 300 ‘killed and tortured’ in Bucha

    02:02

  • Firefighters donate gear to first responders in Ukraine

    01:53

  • The aftermath of alleged Russian massacre in Bucha

    02:11

  • Pentagon: $300 million in security assistance shows U.S. ‘unwavering commitment to Ukraine’

    01:50

  • Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine

    02:51

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ after Ukraine recaptures Kyiv suburb

    01:22

  • U.S. agents seize Russian oligarch's superyacht in Spain

    00:38

  • Zelenskyy renews war crime accusations against Russia

    05:20

  • Inside Mariupol: Where residents bury neighbors in shell craters

    01:30

  • Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine

    03:58

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russians of 'genocide'

    02:59

  • Clear evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, French President Macron says

    01:02

  • 'I recognized him by his shoes': Bucha resident describes finding her husband's body

    02:03

  • Ukrainians head back home despite continued shelling

    02:03

NBC News

Long lines, huge crowds as Ukrainians in east try to flee westwards

02:42

Thousands of displaced Ukrainians were on Monday continuing attempts to flee to the west from the east of the country, packing onto crowded trains and waiting in traffic on gridlocked highways. Sky News' John Sparks reports from Kramatorsk in the Donestk region.April 5, 2022

    Long lines, huge crowds as Ukrainians in east try to flee westwards

    02:42

