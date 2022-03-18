IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'It's been a struggle': Acid attack survivor speaks out 1 year later

    02:04

  • Jurors hear recording of Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot during trial

    00:22

  • Chapman University professor sues students for posting exams online

    00:23

  • Florida bus driver 'saved lives' during deadly shooting

    01:30

  • Florida drawbridge operator charged with manslaughter after woman falls to her death

    02:26

  • 'World's most powerful rocket' rolls to launch pad

    00:49

  • DNA helps identify killer in 1988 murder of San Diego mom

    01:49

  • Thieves in New York steal handbags worth almost $100K from Balenciaga store

    03:05

  • WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended until May

    01:11

  • Recovering addict describes internet’s meth underground: 'It's very dark, it's scary'

    03:34

  • Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied

    02:34

  • NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team

    01:28

  • Smuggling networks hiding drugs in critical airplane tech, Homeland Security says

    01:27

  • Kansas school shooting followed request to search student's backpack

    01:32

  • El Paso, Texas, hair salon offers safe space for transgender community as part of 'Strands of Trans'

    01:35

  • ‘We are out of time’: Family of missing Nevada woman calls for help in search

    01:57

  • Alex Murdaugh, friend Cory Fleming indicted on new charges in insurance fraud scheme

    01:35

  • Washington state deputy killed during SWAT shootout

    01:41

  • Security footage shows missing Nevada woman Naomi Irion moments before apparent abduction

    01:32

  • Four Disney employees among 108 arrested in Florida human trafficking sting

    01:26

NBC News Channel

Unarmed New Jersey man paralyzed in police shooting files lawsuit

01:33

Attorneys representing Jajuan R. Henderson say he was retrieving an iced tea from his car when he was confronted and shot by plain-clothes officers in Trenton. WCAU's Deanna Durante reports.March 18, 2022

