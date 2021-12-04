Uncle of Boulder King Soopers shooting victim reacts to ruling suspect incompetent to stand trial
Uncle of Rikki Olds, the Boulder King Soopers store victim continues to mourn the loss of his niece after a judge concluded the man arrested and charged was found incompetent to stand trial. KUSA reports.Dec. 4, 2021
