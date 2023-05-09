Understanding the verdict in E. Jean Carroll’s decades-old claim against Trump

How Carroll verdict may contribute to Trump’s political narrative01:59
- Now Playing
Understanding the verdict in E. Jean Carroll’s decades-old claim against Trump03:06
- UP NEXT
Trump found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll04:30
Jury begins deliberations in E. Jean Carroll's civil case against Trump02:53
Closing arguments underway in E. Jean Carroll's civil lawsuit against Trump03:00
Trump will not testify in E. Jean Carroll civil trial00:27
Trump declines to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case03:02
Watch all released portions of Trump's deposition in E. Jean Carroll case48:30
Trump defends comments from 'Access Hollywood' tape during deposition: 'True with stars'02:38
Trump suggests a return to NYC to 'confront' E. Jean Carroll02:32
Trump will not offer defense in trial over E. Jean Carroll rape allegation06:01
Trump takes photo with Jan. 6 defendant during campaign stop00:50
Trump takes aim at Biden during New Hampshire campaign rally04:53
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyers in civil trial03:28
‘I have a lot of confidence’ in Pence, Trump says00:34
Trump lawyers ask Congress to intervene in classified docs investigation03:56
E. Jean Carroll testifies in her civil trial against Trump02:18
Jury selected for E. Jean Carroll's civil lawsuit against Trump01:45
Jury selection begins in E. Jean Carroll civil suit against Trump05:39
Trump charging decisions coming this summer, says Fulton County D.A.04:34
How Carroll verdict may contribute to Trump’s political narrative01:59
- Now Playing
Understanding the verdict in E. Jean Carroll’s decades-old claim against Trump03:06
- UP NEXT
Trump found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll04:30
Jury begins deliberations in E. Jean Carroll's civil case against Trump02:53
Closing arguments underway in E. Jean Carroll's civil lawsuit against Trump03:00
Trump will not testify in E. Jean Carroll civil trial00:27
Play All