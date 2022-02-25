IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine

  • Video shows destroyed Ukraine apartment after Russian attack

  • What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?

  • U.S. orders 7,000 more troops to Europe

  • Biden will speak with NATO leaders in emergency summit

  • How effective will Biden’s new sanctions on Russia be in the short term?

  • Ukraine capital Kyiv braces for Russian ground attack

  • Biden unveils sweeping new sanctions against Russia

  • Russian troops advance on major cities in Ukraine

  • Russia paints clean picture of Ukraine invasion efforts

    Unidentified warplane that Ukraine claims was shot down Friday

    Demonstrations supporting Ukraine, condemning Russia, held around the world

  • Zelenskyy says Russia targeting civilians, appeals to Russian protesters

  • Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S

  • How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans 

  • Ukrainian residents attempting to flee Kyiv amidst Russian invasion

  • WH prepared to accept Ukrainian refugees amid invasion

  • WH requests release of Chernobyl staff 'unlawfully' taken hostage by Russian soldiers

  • At least 57 dead and 169 hurt following Russian attack on Ukraine

  • ‘No to war!’: Protest breaks out across Russia, and police step in

NBC News

Unidentified warplane that Ukraine claims was shot down Friday

The wreckage of an unidentified warplane lay in a residential area of Kyiv on Friday. Ukrainian forces claimed it was shot down in the early hours.Feb. 25, 2022

