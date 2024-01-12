IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Ukraine is not alone': U.K. pledges nearly $3.2B of military aid

‘Ukraine is not alone’: U.K. pledges nearly $3.2B of military aid

At a time when U.S. and E.U. funding is proving harder to come by, President Zelenskyy welcomed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement of “our single biggest package of defense aid to Ukraine since the war began.”Jan. 12, 2024

