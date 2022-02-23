IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.N. chief blames Russia for ‘most serious global peace and security crisis in recent years’

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Cyberattack in Ukraine strikes wave of banks, government websites 

    01:06

  • Russia's Lavrov slams U.N. chief over Ukrainian comments

    01:06

  • Russia could mount cyberattacks against US organizations, Homeland Security says

    03:00

  • Biden ‘hasn’t thrown everything’ at Russia after ‘invasion,’ Michael McFaul says

    03:16

  • Putin signals no compromise on Ukraine

    02:45

  • Biden announces stiff sanctions against Russia after Ukraine ‘invasion’

    02:38

  • Russia open to 'direct and honest dialogue,' Putin says

    00:54

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russia

    08:44

  • WH pushes back on criticism: Russian sanctions meant to work ‘over time’

    02:11

  • Blinken calls off meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov

    01:52

  • Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned for Thursday

    01:52

  • Ukrainian journalist: Our people are 'tired of being the battlefield of civilizations'

    02:09

  • Putin insists on Russia’s right to be in Ukraine

    01:28

  • Biden announces sanctions against Russia in response to 'invasion' of eastern Ukraine

    03:58

  • Sen. Graham calls on Biden to 'push back against Putin'

    02:57

  • Russian Federation Council authorizes Putin to use Russian military abroad

    02:50

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on allies to impose sanctions on Russia

    01:49

  • All Russian lawmakers back Putin’s decision to recognize Ukraine’s separatist regions

    01:37

  • UN orders emergency meeting on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    02:31

NBC News

U.N. chief blames Russia for ‘most serious global peace and security crisis in recent years’

01:16

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Russia’s actions as “violations of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”Feb. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.N. chief blames Russia for ‘most serious global peace and security crisis in recent years’

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Cyberattack in Ukraine strikes wave of banks, government websites 

    01:06

  • Russia's Lavrov slams U.N. chief over Ukrainian comments

    01:06

  • Russia could mount cyberattacks against US organizations, Homeland Security says

    03:00

  • Biden ‘hasn’t thrown everything’ at Russia after ‘invasion,’ Michael McFaul says

    03:16

  • Putin signals no compromise on Ukraine

    02:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All