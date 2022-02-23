U.N. chief blames Russia for ‘most serious global peace and security crisis in recent years’
01:16
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Russia’s actions as “violations of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”Feb. 23, 2022
Now Playing
U.N. chief blames Russia for ‘most serious global peace and security crisis in recent years’
01:16
UP NEXT
Cyberattack in Ukraine strikes wave of banks, government websites
01:06
Russia's Lavrov slams U.N. chief over Ukrainian comments
01:06
Russia could mount cyberattacks against US organizations, Homeland Security says
03:00
Biden ‘hasn’t thrown everything’ at Russia after ‘invasion,’ Michael McFaul says