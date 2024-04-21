IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Universal Studios tram accident leaves at least 15 injured
April 21, 202401:09
NBC News

Universal Studios tram accident leaves at least 15 injured

01:09

At least 15 people were injured in a tram accident at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. California Highway Patrol said the tram was making a turn when it hit a guardrail and overturned.April 21, 2024

