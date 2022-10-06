IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    University of Arizona professor fatally shot, suspect in custody

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    ’Scrubs’ producer charged with rape, assault counts

    01:59

  • Are Tom Brady and wife Gisele headed for divorce?

    02:22

  • Telenovela star found guilty for manslaughter in road rage incident

    03:36

  • American tourist killed in Turks and Caicos

    03:10

  • DEA seizes 15,000 fentanyl pills packed in a Lego box

    02:23

  • New Orleans mayor to repay city $30,000 for excess travel expenses

    03:41

  • SpaceX launches four-member crew to International Space Station

    02:11

  • 19-year-old chess star accused of cheating his way to the top

    01:50

  • Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ producers reach settlement with Halyna Hutchins’ family

    01:45

  • Politician Will Jawando is recasting the image of Black fathers in new book

    02:29

  • New conservative dating app aims to connect political matches

    04:13

  • Purdue University student killed in residence hall, roommate arrested

    01:36

  • Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit with family of cinematographer killed on 'Rust' set

    01:32

  • Brother of kidnapped California family pleads for help in search

    03:24

  • Security video shows California family kidnapped at gunpoint

    01:31

  • College Board piloting first AP African American Studies course

    03:08

  • Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit with family of cinematographer killed on 'Rust' movie set

    00:23

  • Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch international crew to ISS

    03:33

  • Remains of Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969 finally identified

    02:06

NBC News Channel

University of Arizona professor fatally shot, suspect in custody

01:08

Authorities say a University of Arizona professor was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot on the Tucson, Arizona, campus. Police say the suspected shooter has been apprehended.Oct. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    University of Arizona professor fatally shot, suspect in custody

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    ’Scrubs’ producer charged with rape, assault counts

    01:59

  • Are Tom Brady and wife Gisele headed for divorce?

    02:22

  • Telenovela star found guilty for manslaughter in road rage incident

    03:36

  • American tourist killed in Turks and Caicos

    03:10

  • DEA seizes 15,000 fentanyl pills packed in a Lego box

    02:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All