NBC News Channel

University of Michigan fires president for inappropriate relationship with employee

02:11

The University of Michigan fired President Mark Schlissel after an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee, and released communications from his university email. WDIV's Ann Arbor reports.Jan. 17, 2022

