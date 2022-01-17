University of Michigan fires president for inappropriate relationship with employee
02:11
Share this -
copied
The University of Michigan fired President Mark Schlissel after an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee, and released communications from his university email. WDIV's Ann Arbor reports.Jan. 17, 2022
UP NEXT
Activists to march in Washington, D.C., in support of voting rights
05:16
U.S. surgeon general warns omicron variant has not yet peaked
03:08
Why the Texas hostage-taker was demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui
02:52
Texas Synagogue hostages rescued
02:40
Severe winter weather hitting the Southeast
02:10
Man arrested for death of woman he pushed in front of train in NYC