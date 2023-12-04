IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    University of Minnesota Duluth athlete dies after going into cardiac arrest

University of Minnesota Duluth athlete dies after going into cardiac arrest

22-year-old Reed Ryan, a senior defensive lineman at the University of Minnesota Duluth, died after going into cardiac arrest following a team workout where Reed collapsed. In his obituary, Reed’s family attributed the cardiac arrest to an "undetected genetic heart condition." KARE’s Danny Spewak shares the details.Dec. 4, 2023

    University of Minnesota Duluth athlete dies after going into cardiac arrest

