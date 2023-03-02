IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Unknown substance found in Syracuse senior facility kills 2 people

Unknown substance found in Syracuse senior facility kills 2 people

01:43

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh held a press conference where he announced that two people have been killed after coming into contact with an unknown substance found in a senior living facility. Multiple first responders to the incident began feeling ill and were taken to SUNY Upstate Medical University for evaluation.March 2, 2023

    Unknown substance found in Syracuse senior facility kills 2 people

