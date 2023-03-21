IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Unrest follows no-confidence vote in French government

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Macron survives no-confidence vote making new French pension plan law

    02:34

  • Protesters block French highway, garbage depot over pension reforms

    01:12

  • Crimean authorities stage flash mob to mark Russian annexation

    00:50

  • Thousands protest in France over pension overhaul

    02:41

  • Macron’s proposed pension changes disrupted by rowdy French lawmakers

    01:31

  • Why the real Downton Abbey can't get the staff

    01:13

  • ‘Shocked, saddened, also scared’: Hamburg residents react to deadly gun attack

    01:29

  • Deadly shooting at Jehovah's Witness hall in Germany caught on camera

    01:11

  • German police rush to scene of deadly shooting in Hamburg

    01:38

  • Georgia's ruling party shelves 'foreign agents' law after more protests

    00:37

  • Ukraine's defense minister denies Kyiv's involvement in Nord Stream pipeline explosion

    01:03

  • Violent protests rage outside Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi over 'foreign agents' law

    00:55

  • Merrick Garland visits Ukraine as Zelenskyy hails progress over war crimes

    01:35

  • Top Belarus human rights advocate sentenced to 10 years in prison

    01:24

  • Angry scenes in Athens after at least 43 people killed in train collision

    01:08

  • At least 36 killed after passenger and freight trains collide in Greece

    01:07

  • ‘What matters is that my children are proud of me’: Zelenskyy chokes up at Ukraine anniversary event

    01:48

  • Biden meets with NATO leaders as war in Ukraine enters second year

    06:07

  • Zelenskyy hits back at Berlusconi criticism over Ukraine war

    01:28

NBC News

Unrest follows no-confidence vote in French government

00:43

More than 200 people were arrested across France on Monday evening, police said, after spontaneous protests broke out hours after the government of President Emmanuel Macron narrowly survived a no-confidence vote.March 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Unrest follows no-confidence vote in French government

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Macron survives no-confidence vote making new French pension plan law

    02:34

  • Protesters block French highway, garbage depot over pension reforms

    01:12

  • Crimean authorities stage flash mob to mark Russian annexation

    00:50

  • Thousands protest in France over pension overhaul

    02:41

  • Macron’s proposed pension changes disrupted by rowdy French lawmakers

    01:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All