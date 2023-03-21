Unrest follows no-confidence vote in French government

- Now Playing
Unrest follows no-confidence vote in French government00:43
- UP NEXT
Macron survives no-confidence vote making new French pension plan law02:34
Protesters block French highway, garbage depot over pension reforms01:12
Crimean authorities stage flash mob to mark Russian annexation00:50
Thousands protest in France over pension overhaul02:41
Macron’s proposed pension changes disrupted by rowdy French lawmakers01:31
Why the real Downton Abbey can't get the staff01:13
‘Shocked, saddened, also scared’: Hamburg residents react to deadly gun attack01:29
Deadly shooting at Jehovah's Witness hall in Germany caught on camera01:11
German police rush to scene of deadly shooting in Hamburg01:38
Georgia's ruling party shelves 'foreign agents' law after more protests00:37
Ukraine's defense minister denies Kyiv's involvement in Nord Stream pipeline explosion01:03
Violent protests rage outside Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi over 'foreign agents' law00:55
Merrick Garland visits Ukraine as Zelenskyy hails progress over war crimes01:35
Top Belarus human rights advocate sentenced to 10 years in prison01:24
Angry scenes in Athens after at least 43 people killed in train collision01:08
At least 36 killed after passenger and freight trains collide in Greece01:07
‘What matters is that my children are proud of me’: Zelenskyy chokes up at Ukraine anniversary event01:48
Biden meets with NATO leaders as war in Ukraine enters second year06:07
Zelenskyy hits back at Berlusconi criticism over Ukraine war01:28
- Now Playing
Unrest follows no-confidence vote in French government00:43
- UP NEXT
Macron survives no-confidence vote making new French pension plan law02:34
Protesters block French highway, garbage depot over pension reforms01:12
Crimean authorities stage flash mob to mark Russian annexation00:50
Thousands protest in France over pension overhaul02:41
Macron’s proposed pension changes disrupted by rowdy French lawmakers01:31
Play All