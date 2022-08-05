IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Unrest in South Africa after illegal miners accused of gang rapes

00:52

Community members in the South African city of Krugersdorp near Johannesburg attacked suspected illegal miners and set fire to their camps on Thursday, following the alleged gang rapes of eight women last week by more than 80 men, some of whom are suspected of being miners.Aug. 5, 2022

