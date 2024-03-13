IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UNRWA says Israeli strike killed and wounded staff at Gaza aid center
March 13, 2024
    UNRWA says Israeli strike killed and wounded staff at Gaza aid center

UNRWA says Israeli strike killed and wounded staff at Gaza aid center

According to UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini, the distribution center in Rafah was hit despite its coordinates having been shared with Israel’s military. The IDF did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment on the incident.March 13, 2024

