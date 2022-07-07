Upton: Trump endorsee will likely secure Michigan GOP gubernatorial nomination

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) said that whomever former President Donald Trump endorses for the Michigan gubernatorial nominee will likely win the Republican nomination in August, following a debate in which the Republican candidates boasted their ties to and support for Trump. “The debate is right now who can best attract his support to win the primary, and then we’ll see if they move more to the middle,” Upton told Meet the Press.July 7, 2022