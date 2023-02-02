- Now Playing
E.U.’s von der Leyen: Russia must be held accountable ‘for its odious crimes’01:22
Zelenskyy pushes for faster weapons supplies, jets and long-range missiles05:53
Russia steps up missile attacks on Kyiv as Ukraine prepares to receive western tanks03:42
Russian airstrikes kill at least 11 in Ukraine following U.S. tank announcement01:41
Ukrainians shelter in metro station as Russian missiles target Kyiv00:53
Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine02:30
GOP congresswoman slams her party's committee fights: An 'erosion of the values of our republic'09:46
Sending tanks to Ukraine could ‘reshape’ the battlefield: Fmr. NATO commander05:35
Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine02:32
Breaking down why Biden administration changed position on sending tanks to Ukraine01:19
Biden announces U.S. sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine01:38
‘I’m very happy’: Zelenskyy welcomes German tank decision01:01
Germany approves sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine01:16
Zelenskyy: Government personnel changes ‘necessary’ for Ukraine’s defense00:47
U.S. to send tanks to Ukrainian military amid its corruption scandal02:54
Biden admin plans to send tanks to Ukraine in a major reversal01:03
Ukrainian prime minister pledges anti-corruption reform amid resignations00:44
Several senior Ukrainian officials resign after corruption allegations01:46
French President Macron: ‘Nothing has been ruled out’ on sending tanks to Ukraine01:31
Germany, U.S. fail to reach agreement on sending tanks to Ukraine01:32
