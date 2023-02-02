IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    E.U.’s von der Leyen: Russia must be held accountable ‘for its odious crimes’

    Zelenskyy pushes for faster weapons supplies, jets and long-range missiles

  • Russia steps up missile attacks on Kyiv as Ukraine prepares to receive western tanks

  • Russian airstrikes kill at least 11 in Ukraine following U.S. tank announcement

  • Ukrainians shelter in metro station as Russian missiles target Kyiv

  • Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

  • GOP congresswoman slams her party's committee fights: An 'erosion of the values of our republic'

  • Sending tanks to Ukraine could ‘reshape’ the battlefield: Fmr. NATO commander

  • Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

  • Breaking down why Biden administration changed position on sending tanks to Ukraine

  • Biden announces U.S. sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

  • ‘I’m very happy’: Zelenskyy welcomes German tank decision

  • Germany approves sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine

  • Zelenskyy: Government personnel changes ‘necessary’ for Ukraine’s defense

  • U.S. to send tanks to Ukrainian military amid its corruption scandal

  • Biden admin plans to send tanks to Ukraine in a major reversal

  • Ukrainian prime minister pledges anti-corruption reform amid resignations

  • Several senior Ukrainian officials resign after corruption allegations

  • French President Macron: ‘Nothing has been ruled out’ on sending tanks to Ukraine

  • Germany, U.S. fail to reach agreement on sending tanks to Ukraine

E.U.’s von der Leyen: Russia must be held accountable ‘for its odious crimes’

“Prosecutors from Ukraine and the European Union are already working together,” said the European Commission President on a visit to Kyiv, where she also praised President Zelenskyy’s “impressive progress” towards E.U. membership.Feb. 2, 2023

