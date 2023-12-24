IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Utah cancer fighter gets Christmas call from Dolly Parton

Legrand Gold is a Utah man who was recently told that his cancer was spreading outside of his liver and the chemotherapy was no longer working. As he went home to spend time with his family he received a Christmas surprise from Dolly Parton, crossing off a bucket list goal from his “list of living.” KSL's Andrew Adams reports.Dec. 24, 2023

