Utah coach says team had to switch hotels after racist attacks in Idaho town
March 27, 202402:11
    Utah coach says team had to switch hotels after racist attacks in Idaho town

City officials in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, were outraged after learning the University of Utah’s women’s basketball coach said her team had to switch hotels after being racially harassed. The team was staying in town for the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Washington.March 27, 2024

