Utah coach says team had to switch hotels after racist attacks in Idaho town

Utah coach says team had to switch hotels after racist attacks in Idaho town02:11
Honoring the long tradition of Black cowboys01:47
Arizona school fires Rachel Dolezal over OnlyFans account01:18
Newly released video shows events following Tyre Nichols' fatal beating01:30
Maryland mental health hospital 'Crownsville' transformed02:56
Massachusetts man receives life sentence in fatal road rage attack01:25
Washington state officers acquitted in death of Manuel Ellis resign01:40
Florida Dollar General that was the site of a racist mass shooting reopens01:22
Photographer Cecil Williams to expend South Carolina’s civil rights museum01:35
'Threw him out like trash': Mississippi mothers' sons were buried in unmarked graves05:53
Florida child restrained during Rosa Parks reenactment02:32
Mississippi judge sentences Black child to probation for public urination01:53
Lawsuit accuses Alabama officers of excessive force in Jawan Dallas death02:20
Harvard faculty voice support for embattled president01:21
Texas DA drops indictments of 17 police officers related to George Floyd protests01:22
Bodycam shows Dallas man arrested in case of mistaken identity02:32
Mom: California police drew guns after mistaking 8-year-old for suspect02:10
NYPD seeking man who punched Sikh teen for wearing turban01:24
Family of La'Keian Woods calls for transparency after violent arrest03:47
Florida man's violent arrest under review after video goes viral01:17
