    Utah TikTok lawsuit alleges harm to teen users

NBC News Channel

Utah TikTok lawsuit alleges harm to teen users

01:01

Gov. Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes announced the state of Utah has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against TikTok, arguing the social media platform harms teen users. KSL reports.Oct. 11, 2023

    Utah TikTok lawsuit alleges harm to teen users

