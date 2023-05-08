IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • White House recognizes AAPI Heritage Month

    02:50
  • Now Playing

    Uvalde families call for gun reform after Texas mall shooting

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Texas police charge Brownsville car ramming suspect with manslaughter

    01:05

  • LGBTQ community reacts to Tennessee’s ban on drag shows

    06:07

  • Dozens of GOP Senators oppose debt ceiling increase without spending cuts

    03:55

  • Subway chokehold: Protesters jump onto tracks, clash with NYPD

    02:03

  • Trump declines to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case

    03:02

  • Multiple people killed in mass shooting at Texas mall

    05:39

  • Police release new details in Texas outlet mall shooting

    03:16

  • 'We are in shock': Vigil for victims of the Dallas-area outlet mall mass shooting

    01:09

  • 'The whole time I was running, I could hear gunshots': Outlet mall mass shooting witness

    01:13

  • Suspect in UC Davis stabbings pleads not guilty

    01:22

  • Bud Light CEO, influencer Dylan Mulvaney speak out after sponsorship fallout

    03:07

  • A day of remembrance: The history of Cinco de Mayo

    02:11

  • Daniel J. Penny identified as man who allegedly put Jordan Neely in chokehold

    00:35

  • U.S. economy adds 253,000 jobs in April

    02:05

  • Homeland Security secretary visits border ahead of Title 42 ending

    01:26

  • Supreme Court halts execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip

    03:45

  • Former Pennsylvania officers sentenced in 8-year-old's fatal shooting

    01:20

  • 'Taylor's Gift' provides support to families of organ donors

    02:58

NBC News Channel

Uvalde families call for gun reform after Texas mall shooting

03:59

Following the mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, families of Uvalde shooting victims gathered at the state capitol to call on the legislature to pass gun reform bills ahead of a looming deadline.May 8, 2023

  • White House recognizes AAPI Heritage Month

    02:50
  • Now Playing

    Uvalde families call for gun reform after Texas mall shooting

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Texas police charge Brownsville car ramming suspect with manslaughter

    01:05

  • LGBTQ community reacts to Tennessee’s ban on drag shows

    06:07

  • Dozens of GOP Senators oppose debt ceiling increase without spending cuts

    03:55

  • Subway chokehold: Protesters jump onto tracks, clash with NYPD

    02:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All