IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Uvalde residents angered at city officials after report on mass shooting released
March 8, 202402:01
  • Now Playing

    Uvalde residents angered at city officials after report on mass shooting released

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows moments gunmen opened fire at a bus stop in Philadelphia

    02:38

  • Illinois mayor vetoes call for FBI investigation into her spending

    03:12

  • New bipartisan bill could lead to a TikTok ban

    02:40

  • Mike Tyson to fight YouTuber Jake Paul in Netflix match

    04:23

  • United flight loses tire after takeoff

    00:41

  • Promising new early results for weight loss pill trial

    01:40

  • State of the Union address is high-stakes moment for Biden

    02:36

  • Study suggests Maine mass shooter had brain damage

    01:55

  • Opening statements as father of Michigan school mass shooter goes on trial

    01:48

  • Miami terminates lease with Seaquarium after questions of animal safety

    01:25

  • U.S. Army intelligence analyst indicted for allegedly leaking intelligence

    03:19

  • New Jersey tree trimmer helps rescue over 100 cats in trees

    03:30

  • Daylight savings explained: Why do we adjust our clocks

    02:44

  • Dating apps use AI to help users find their dream partner

    03:58

  • ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ team on bringing the beloved film to Broadway

    05:28

  • Actor Jermaine Fowler speaks about new film ‘Ricky Stanicky’

    06:09

  • DNA leads to arrest in Virginia cold case murders

    01:48

  • Wisconsin family helps lost pig 'Kevin Bacon' find his way home

    01:51

  • Four indicted in connection to killing of Arizona teen

    02:33

NBC News Channel

Uvalde residents angered at city officials after report on mass shooting released

02:01

Community members expressed their frustration and shock after an independent investigative report commissioned by the Uvalde City Council cleared multiple local police officers of wrongdoing in the delayed response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.March 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Uvalde residents angered at city officials after report on mass shooting released

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows moments gunmen opened fire at a bus stop in Philadelphia

    02:38

  • Illinois mayor vetoes call for FBI investigation into her spending

    03:12

  • New bipartisan bill could lead to a TikTok ban

    02:40

  • Mike Tyson to fight YouTuber Jake Paul in Netflix match

    04:23

  • United flight loses tire after takeoff

    00:41
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All