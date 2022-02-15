Valieva argued positive drug test was mix-up with her grandfather's medication, IOC says
01:35
Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater embroiled in a Winter Games doping scandal, defended her positive drug test by saying it was caused by a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication, an Olympic official said on Tuesday.Feb. 15, 2022
Now Playing
Valieva argued positive drug test was mix-up with her grandfather's medication, IOC says
01:35
UP NEXT
Skating sensation Alysa Liu is ready to reach new heights at the Olympics
02:25
Wearable tech to upgrade your winter fashion wardrobe
03:53
Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue on bronze medal, former relationship
04:19
Speed skater Erin Jackson on historic gold medal, if she'll compete in 2026
04:38
Olympic bubble hotel serves up heart-themed desserts on Valentine’s Day