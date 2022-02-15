IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Valieva argued positive drug test was mix-up with her grandfather's medication, IOC says

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Skating sensation Alysa Liu is ready to reach new heights at the Olympics

    02:25

  • Wearable tech to upgrade your winter fashion wardrobe

    03:53

  • Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue on bronze medal, former relationship

    04:19

  • Speed skater Erin Jackson on historic gold medal, if she'll compete in 2026

    04:38

  • Olympic bubble hotel serves up heart-themed desserts on Valentine’s Day

    00:58

  • Olympic Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates share their love story

    03:45

  • Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor talk winning gold and silver in monobob

    04:37

  • 4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will'

    00:55

  • Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

    03:05

  • Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics despite failed drug test

    02:46

  • Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Beijing Winter Olympics

    02:31

  • Cross country skier waits for last-place finisher at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:56

  • How Team USA’s speedskaters aim to shake up the sport at 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:31

  • Snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner on gold medal win

    02:34

  • U.S. skier Nina O’Brien gets warm homecoming at airport after Olympic injury

    01:36

  • Elana Meyers Taylor talks bringing young son to the 2022 Olympics

    04:14

  • Team USA athletes to watch for during ice dance events at 2022 Olympics

    04:39

  • Shaun White on Olympic farewell: I was so close to the podium, but happy with my run

    08:17

  • Nathan Chen thanks his mom after winning gold at 2022 Olympics

    00:45

NBC News

Valieva argued positive drug test was mix-up with her grandfather's medication, IOC says

01:35

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater embroiled in a Winter Games doping scandal, defended her positive drug test by saying it was caused by a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication, an Olympic official said on Tuesday.Feb. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Valieva argued positive drug test was mix-up with her grandfather's medication, IOC says

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Skating sensation Alysa Liu is ready to reach new heights at the Olympics

    02:25

  • Wearable tech to upgrade your winter fashion wardrobe

    03:53

  • Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue on bronze medal, former relationship

    04:19

  • Speed skater Erin Jackson on historic gold medal, if she'll compete in 2026

    04:38

  • Olympic bubble hotel serves up heart-themed desserts on Valentine’s Day

    00:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All